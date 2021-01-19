Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales have recalled Ospreys back row Dan Lydiate for the 2021 Six Nations.

Lydiate, 33, last played international rugby against Australia in November 2018 in his 64th Wales cap.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad which does not include Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb, although his team-mate Rhodri Jones is named as one of the props.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on 7 February.

More to follow.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff Bues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons) Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Hallam Amos (Cardiff Blues), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).