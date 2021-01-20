Aaron Shingler (front) and Rhys Patchell in action for Wales in the 2019 World Cup

Scarlets say long-term casualties Rhys Patchell and Aaron Shingler are making progress from long-term injuries.

Fly-half Patchell, 27, has not played since suffering a head knock during Wales' 2020 autumn campaign.

Flanker Shingler, 33, was ruled out for at least three months in August 2020 with a leg injury that has required him to see a rheumatologist.

"Both are making definite improvements," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"Rhys is in our return-to-play group, we have a plan over the next six weeks to see how we can keep extending him, getting him up into training and into games.

"That is well under control, he is in and around the environment and contributing.

"Shings is making real progress. We have worked through probably the toughest bit and now it is about reconditioning him. He is running three to four times a week.

Liam Williams ban impacts Scarlets and Wales - Delaney

"Like Patch, he is a great man to have about and you can just see the spark is back, he knows he has been through a pretty tough journey and is on the way back.

"It is a fluid situation. We need to get a decent baseline for Aaron over the next four weeks, it is almost like a pre-season for him. We have to look after him the right way."

Wales forward trio Rob Evans, Samson Lee and James Davies are all working their way back through concussion issues with no return dates set.

"We have to be unbelievably responsible on this and our duty is a duty of care to the players," said Delaney.

"The seriousness of this is enormous and we do take it deadly seriously.

"The care around the players is better than the game has ever had and that's the way it should be. There is no pressure on a return date for any of the guys."