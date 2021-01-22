Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Fraser Brown, centre, is struggling with a neck injury

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown hopes being ruled out of the Six Nations does not end his hopes of selection for the British and Irish Lions.

Brown will miss the championship with a neck injury, as will Edinburgh counterpart Stuart McInally.

Both have been talked of as Lions, though Brown admits missing the Six Nations dents his chances.

"You'd be lying if you said it isn't going to do your chances any harm," he told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"From my point of view, I've just got to do my rehab as best I can and try and get fit as soon as I can.

"If I can get fit in quick enough time then hopefully I've got meaningful rugby before that decision is made, if the Lions tour goes ahead in the summer."

The Lions are scheduled to play their first Test against South Africa on 24 July but other options, including playing in the UK and Ireland, are also being discussed.