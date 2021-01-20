Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins forward Kristine Sommer had expressed concerns at the lack of coronavirus testing in Premier 15s

Coronavirus testing will be introduced in England's top tier of women's rugby when the league resumes, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

The Premier 15s was suspended earlier in January for at least two weeks to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The league had continued without testing and some players had voiced concern over this.

The RFU will now pay for twice-weekly tests, but a provisional restart date of 30 January is yet to be confirmed.

United States international and Harlequins forward Kristine Sommer wrote on Twitter: external-link "Here's a question - do we think Women's Premiership will bring in testing to keep players safety up? Asking for myself and all current women's players."

She later added: "I'll say it 10,000 times how grateful I am to play rugby in the UK, but when is player safety a concern? No real bubbles - no testing. This should be discussed, right?"

The league was already playing under adapted laws to reduce contact and these will continue until the end of the season.