Parsons scored three tries in the Women's Six Nations

Leinster's Garry Ringrose and Connacht wing Beibhinn Parsons have been named men's and women's Irish Rugby Writers Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

Ringrose, 25, was one of Ireland's shining lights at a disappointing Rugby World Cup in Japan, and captained his province to their third Pro14 final triumph in August.

Ballinasloe native Parsons is recognised for a breakthrough season that saw her burst onto the scene in last year's curtailed Six Nations.

The awards come after a prolonged 2019-20 campaign, which did not conclude until last autumn due to the pandemic.

Centre Ringrose has become a key figure in Ireland's backline but once again missed out on an international period through injury after breaking his jaw against Italy in October.

Parsons was the star of Ireland's opening Six Nations wins against Scotland and Wales before the tournament was suspended.

"To follow in the footsteps of incredible players like Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy and Sene Naoupu is just incredible," she said.

"To even be nominated for an award of this calibre has exceeded all my expectations."