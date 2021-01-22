Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Care has scored 436 points in 289 outings for Harlequins

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 34-year-old former England international has made 289 appearances for Quins since his debut in 2006 - the third-highest total in their history.

Care helped the south-west London side win the European Challenge Cup in 2011 and the Premiership title a year later.

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Care's new deal at The Twickenham Stoop.

"Danny has been, and still is, one of the best scrum-halves in the league," backs and attack coach Nick Evans told the club website. external-link

"His experience and love for the club is hugely important in an evolving squad with lots of talented and exciting youngsters."

Leeds-born Care trails fellow ex-England internationals Mike Brown (340) and Chris Robshaw (300) on Harlequins' all-time appearances list.

He won a total of 84 caps for his county, making his debut against New Zealand in June 2008 and last featuring against Japan at Twickenham in November 2018, and scored 14 tries.