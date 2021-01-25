Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Craig Casey has impressed for Munster this season

Uncapped Munster scrum-half Craig Casey has been named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

Casey, 21, is included alongside team-mate Conor Murray and Leinster's Jamison Gibson Park however Ulster's John Cooney misses out.

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole is the only other uncapped player in the squad.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 7 February.

