Leinster trail Ulster by one point in Conference B but have a game in hand

Conference B leaders Ulster will face second-placed Leinster on 6 March after fixtures for rounds 12-16 of the Pro14 were released.

After a break from action due to the cancellation of Champions Cup fixtures, Ulster travel to Glasgow Warriors on 19 February.

Dan McFarland's men host Ospreys the following week before Leinster travel to Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster then face tests with Dragons on 13 March and Zebre on 19 March.

The Pro14 season has been reduced to 16 rounds due to the introduction of the Rainbow Cup but there remains uncertainty surrounding the introduction of South African teams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things stand, Conference A leaders Munster look set to face either Ulster or Leinster in the Pro14 final on 27 March.

The Rainbow Cup is scheduled to start on 17 April, with the competition split into two pools of eight teams as the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions join the Pro14 clubs.

Pro14 Round 12 fixtures Dragons v Leinster Friday, 19 February at 19:35 GMT Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Friday, 19 February at 19:35 Connacht v Cardiff Blues Saturday, 20 February at 19:35 Edinburgh v Munster Saturday, 20 February at 19:35

Round 13 fixtures Benetton v Connacht Friday, 26 February at 17:30 GMT Cardiff Blues v Munster Friday, 26 February at 20:00 Ulster v Ospreys Friday, 26 February at 20:00 Leinster v Glasgow Warriors Sunday, 27 February at 17:30

Round 14 fixtures Munster v Connacht Friday, 5 March at 19:35 GMT Ulster v Leinster Saturday, 6 March at 19:35

Round 15 fixtures Zebre v Leinster Friday, 12 March at 17:45 GMT Munster v Scarlets Friday, 12 March at 20:00 Connacht v Edinburgh Saturday, 13 March at 19:35 Dragons v Ulster Saturday, 13 March at 19:35