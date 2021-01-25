Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune will remain at Kingspan Stadium until 2023 after signing a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old made his debut in 2018 and has scored 12 tries in 21 appearances for Dan McFarland's side.

The former Ireland rugby sevens player was rewarded for his fine form with a call up into Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad as a development player in 2020.

Baloucoune has not featured this season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury sustained in August.

"I'm excited to be part of this Ulster team and see what we can strive to achieve in the near future," said the Enniskillen native.