James (left) and Ross Chisholm have made more than 200 appearances between them for Harlequins

Brothers Ross and James Chisholm have renewed their contracts at Harlequins.

The academy graduates have both agreed undisclosed extensions with the Premiership club having made more than 200 appearances between them.

Versatile back Ross, 30, was part of the team who won the European Challenge Cup in 2011 and the Premiership title the following year.

Back row James, 25, recently celebrated his 100th Quins appearance having made his senior debut in 2013.

"It's great to have James and Ross commit their futures to the club," said backs and attack coach Nick Evans.

"I've had the pleasure to play alongside and coach them and both are credits to our academy and never give anything less than 100%.

"It's fantastic to have two integral members of our squad sign on for more."

The brothers follow scrum-half Danny Care in extending their contracts at Harlequins in recent days.