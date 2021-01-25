Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh will be buoyed by news of a new long-term contract for the influential Hamish Watson

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors' remaining Pro14 fixtures for the 2020-21 season have been confirmed.

Glasgow's rearranged meeting with Benetton will take place at Scotstoun Stadium on 13 February (14:30 GMT).

Warriors will then face Ulster, Leinster, Zebre, Ospreys and Dragons before the end of March. Edinburgh face Dragons, Munster, Scarlets, Benetton, Connacht then Cardiff Blues.

The two Scottish sides are also considering a third meeting this term.

Edinburgh beat Glasgow 10-7 before Warriors defeated the capital side 23-22 last month and a third encounter is desired as a decider for the 1872 Cup.

Four of the remaining rounds of Pro14 fixtures take place on the same weekends as Six Nations matches.

Danny Wilson's Glasgow are fourth in Conference A and Edinburgh are fifth in Conference B, with both sides having played 10 games.

There will be no play-offs to decide European qualification from the Pro14 with rankings after the 16th round of fixtures being used to determine which sides participate in next season's Champions Cup.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Dragons v Edinburgh (12 February, 19:35)

Glasgow v Benetton (13 February, 14.30)

Glasgow v Ulster (19 February, 19:35)

Edinburgh v Munster (20 February, 19:35)

Edinburgh v Scarlets (27 February, 12:00)

Leinster v Glasgow (28 February, 17:30)

Zebre v Glasgow (6 March, 13:00)

Edinburgh v Benneton (7 March, 15:15)

Glasgow v Ospreys (12 March, 20:00)

Connacht v Edinburgh (13 March, 19:35)

Dragons v Glasgow (21 March, 15:00)

Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh (22 March, 20:00)