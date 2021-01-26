Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jacques du Toit has played in the Pro14 for Cheetahs

Premiership club Bath have signed hooker Jacques du Toit from South African side Cheetahs.

The 27-year-old, who has represented South Africa at Under-20 level, has played for the Cheetahs in the Pro14 and domestic Currie Cup competition.

The Black, Blue and Whites have not disclosed the length of du Toit's contract at The Rec.

"Jacques came to our attention after some impressive performances," director of rugby Stuart Hooper said. external-link

"We concluded he is exactly the right type of person and player that we want to add to our squad."

Du Toit arrived in Bath on Sunday, but is isolating with his family for 14 days before joining up with his new team-mates.

Bath signed fly-half Tian Schoeman from Cheetahs earlier this month.