Joey Carbery is helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury against Italy last August

Ireland out-half Joey Carbery has returned to training with Munster after being out of action for over a year with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old was able to take part in some elements of training, with Munster saying the next stage of his rehabilitation will see him "manage his training load".

Carbery had surgery on his ankle in February but suffered a setback in his recovery last summer.

Carbery has won 22 Ireland caps.

He first injured his ankle playing for Ireland against Italy in a World Cup warm-up game in August 2019.