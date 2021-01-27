Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has won 142 caps for Wales and played nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is nearing a return to full fitness as the start of the Six Nations approaches.

Ospreys lock Jones, 35, has not played since injuring his knee during Wales' Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy on 5 December.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on Sunday, 7 February.

"I've been running for two or three weeks and progressed really well," said Jones.

"I'm back in training so waiting for selection."

Jones was originally expected to be ruled out for 10 weeks when he damaged his knee ligaments against Italy.

But Wales' record cap holder and inspirational leader looks set to return ahead of schedule.

"There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and that is immense," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We have some pretty special people who look after the players in terms of their conditioning.

"Alun Wyn will testify to the amount of work he's been doing over the last eight weeks.

"Certainly if you look at him in training, you wouldn't think he's been out for too long at all."

Wales are also monitoring injuries to second row Cory Hill (hamstring), prop Wyn Jones (neck), flanker Josh Macleod (ankle) and scrum-half Tomos Williams (shoulder).

"They're all pretty good. They're all partaking in some shape or form in training," said Pivac.

"Tomos, who probably looked worst with the knock [playing for Cardiff Blues on the weekend], is probably looking the best. He's in full training now.

"Wyn Jones is back training. Cory Hill is doing rehab on a slight hamstring injury, he came off as a precaution. There's hopes he'll take part in full training in the not too distant future.

"So they're all pretty much looking very good. Nobody new has been called into the squad."