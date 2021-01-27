Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Morris has only made one appearance for Harlequins this season

Harlequins back Aaron Morris has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old, who moved to The Stoop from London rivals Saracens in 2016, can play on the wing or at full-back.

Morris has scored 40 points in 54 appearances for Quins.

"Aaron is hitting his peak years as a professional athlete and I'm sure he will continue to add serious quality to our backline," attack and backs coach Nick Evans told the club website. external-link

"His rangy athleticism and versatility make him an exceptional back three player in the modern game."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Morris' new deal.