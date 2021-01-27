Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ruan Ackermann, the son of former Gloucester head coach Johan, played for Super Rugby side Lions before his move to Kingsholm

Gloucester back-row forward Ruan Ackermann has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old South African has scored 11 tries in 75 games since joining the Cherry & Whites in 2017.

"We are continuing to build a physical and powerful pack, and Ruan remains a key part of that," chief operating officer Alex Brown said. external-link

"He has shown how strong he is with the ball in hand, and we know Ruan will continue to progress as a player."

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of Ackermann's new deal at Kingsholm.