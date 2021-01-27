Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Millar-Mills has been with Ealing Trailfinders since signing from Edinburgh in 2018

Wasps have signed forward Elliot Millar-Mills from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

The 28-year-old former Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes tight-head prop has penned an undisclosed-length contract with Lee Blackett's Premiership side.

"We feel he can make the step up to the Premiership," said Blackett.

"He adds strength in depth to our front row options. We've been very impressed by his consistent performances in the Championship over the last two years."

He will join his sister, 58-times capped England back-row forward Harriet Millar-Miles at the Coventry-based club.

Last season's Premiership runners-up Wasps are currently fifth, having won their past five league and cup matches.

Ealing also finished runners-up in the curtailed 2019-20 Championship campaign.