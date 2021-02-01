Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The longest Six Nations in the competition's history meets the shortest break between tournaments. Just three months after the conclusion of the 2020 edition, Ireland get ready to kick off the new campaign in Cardiff on Sunday.

Andy Farrell named his 36-man squad last week and some notable players were left out, like John Cooney, Ryan Baird and Jacob Stockdale.

We want to select your starting XV for the game against Wales. Don't forget to share your results!