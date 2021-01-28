Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hammersmith-born Will Rowlands qualifies for Wales via his Welsh father

Lock Will Rowlands will leave Wasps to join Dragons for the start of the 2021-22 season, ensuring he can continue to be available for Wales.

The 29-year-old, who has won five Wales caps, has played more than 100 games for the English Premiership club.

Wales' rule that players with fewer than 60 caps cannot play for Wales if based outside the country, would have affected Rowlands once his current contract ended.

"It's a new chapter for me," he said.

"I'm very excited by the move. Having only played my rugby at one club, so I'm looking forward to some new experiences and challenging myself in a new environment.

"It's a young group at Dragons with some real potential that has already made good strides forward under Dean [Ryan] and the rest of the coaches."

Dragons director of rugby Ryan said: "Will is a proven force who has produced consistent and impressive performances for Wasps in the English Premiership over a number of years.

"He's an athletic and powerful second row who has also shown his ability to be making the step up to international level with Wales over the last 12 months."

After seven seasons at Wasps, Rowlands has joined fellow Wales forward Tomas Francis in choosing country over an English club.

Francis will leave Exeter at the end of the season to join Ospreys.

He and Rowlands are in the Wales squad for the 2021 Six Nations.