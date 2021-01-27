Sexton is hopeful of being fit for Ireland's opener against Wales having sustained a minor hamstring injury against Munster on 22 January

Johnny Sexton says Ireland are aiming to ensure that the Six Nations title is on the line when they host England on the final day of the tournament.

Eddie Jones' defending champions travel to Dublin on 20 March having won the last four meetings between the sides.

Ireland were top going into the last day of the 2020 tournament, but defeat by France ended their title hopes.

"England are probably the one team we haven't thought about at all because they're our last game," said Sexton.

"It will be a good barometer when it comes to it about how much we've improved.

"For us now, it's about making sure that game against England there is something on the line, because that's where we were last year, playing against France for a championship and we didn't turn up on the day and we want to put that right."

Captain Sexton, 35, hopes to be fit for his side's opener against Wales on 7 February having sustained a hamstring injury in Pro14 action last Friday.

Should he play in every game of this campaign, he will reach his 100th Test cap on the final day.

"I don't like to throw my goals out for everyone to hear them but being captain for this campaign, I have big aspirations that the team does really well," he said.

"To try and win the championship as captain would be brilliant. It's always an honour, always a privilege to get asked to do it.

"For me, it's about taking it a campaign at a time and I am just properly focused on this one, whether I stay on for another year or for another two, I don't know.

"All my focus is on this campaign and trying to win it and trying to do a good job as captain, make sure we're better as a team off the back of it.

"I was so excited to get into camp, it was a great place to be in November and now hopefully we can keep it like that but have a couple of extra results go our way.

"To win some silverware is where we want to be at the end of this tournament."