Ulster have agreed terms with 13 players so far this week, while also signing forward Leone Nakarawa

Craig Gilroy, Marcus Rea and Angus Curtis are the latest players to extend their stays at Ulster, agreeing new one-year deals with the province.

That brings the number of Ulster players to have signed new contracts this week to 13.

Gilroy is the current squad's most-capped player with 190 appearances.

It is a first senior deal for flanker Rea, while 22-year-old centre Curtis is hoping to return to the senior set-up following a lengthy injury lay-off.

The province have been busy tying down players this week, with Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Ian Madigan penning new deals on Wednesday as Ulster announced the signing of Fijian forward Leone Nakarawa.

Alan O'Connor, Luke Marshall and Aaron Sexton have all agreed to extend their stays by two years with John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak also committing their future to Dan McFarland's side.

Following a relentless schedule from the start of the season in October, Ulster are currently in the middle of a six-week break from match action with their final two Heineken Champions Cup games cancelled.

With five games of the season remaining, McFarland's side remain top of Pro14 Conference A but hold just a one-point lead over Leinster, who have a game in hand over their inter-provincial rivals.