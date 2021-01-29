Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Josh and Fineen Wycherley are one of two sets of brothers named in Munster's starting XV

Pro14: Benetton v Munster Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 30 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Mike Haley and Gavin Coombes are the only two Munster players to retain their place in the starting XV for Saturday's trip to Treviso.

Coombes' cousin Liam comes in at right wing for a Munster side that boasts two sets of brothers, with Rory and Niall Scannell starting alongside Josh and Fineen Wycherley.

The province can extend their 11-point lead at the top of Pro14 Conference B with victory over Benetton, the only side without a win in this season's competition.

The Italian outfit have not played since their narrow defeat by rivals Zebre on 9 January.

Tomasso Allan returns at fly-half in place of Paolo Garbisi while Manuel Zuliani is the only forward retained for Saturday's encounter.

Marco Barbini will captain the side from the back row.

Munster's raft of changes from their late defeat by Leinster sees Dan Goggin and Rory Scannell form the centre partnership while Ben Healy takes over at fly-half.

Billy Holland is back to skipper the province at lock, where he will make his 239th appearance.

Benetton: Hayward; Esposito, Riera, Brex, Benvenuti; Allan, Braley; Gallo, Baravalle, Riccioni, Herbst, Ruzza, Barbini (capt), Zuliani, Halafihi.

Replacements: Els, Quaglio, Pasquali, Snyman, Pettinelli, Sgarbi, Petrozzi, Sarto.

Munster: Haley, L Coombes, Goggin, R Scannell, Sweetnam; Healy, McCarthy; J Wycherley, N Scannell, Salanoa, F Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Archer, Ahern, O'Donnell, Patterson, Hanrahan, de Allende.