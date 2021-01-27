Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kim Oliver replaced Kris de Scossa as Bears head coach in November 2017

Bristol Bears head coach Kim Oliver has left after just over three years in charge of the Premier 15s club.

Oliver, who won 43 caps for England and played in the 2006 World Cup, leaves the Bears in seventh place after three wins and seven losses this season.

Bears finished seventh last season and were sixth in Oliver's first full season in charge in 2018-19.

Co-lead coaches Tom Lindsay and Amber Reed will take charge of the side on an interim basis.

"We would like to thank Kim for her work with the Bears, particularly coping with the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19," a Bristol statement read.

"Undoubtedly many players will be sorry to see her go, and we all wish her well in her next role."