Ali Crossdale (right) joined a three-day England training camp in October

Premiership side Wasps have signed winger Ali Crossdale from Saracens for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old is in England's standby squad for the Six Nations, after receiving his first call-up in October.

Crossdale scored three tries in four Premiership appearances last season for Saracens, who were relegated for persistent salary cap breaches.

"Joining such a historic club that is consistently aspiring for greatness really excites me," he said.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett added: "He has a great age profile, with his best years ahead of him. We are all looking forward to working with Ali and helping him reach his potential."

Former Newcastle and Sale academy back Crossdale made his Saracens debut in 2017 and spent time on loan with Championship side Bedford last season.