Tom Youngs made his Tigers debut in 2006 and his full England debut 2012

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Friday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Club captain Tom Young plays his 200th game for Leicester Tigers with fellow England international Dan Cole and Luan de Bruin completing the front row.

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth returns from a ban and hooker Julian Montoya could make his debut from the bench.

Centre Sam James will make his 150th Sale appearance as Sharks seek a fourth successive league win over Leicester in Alex Sanderson's first game in charge.

Cobus Wiese faces older brother Jasper for the first time in their careers.

Scotland winger Byron McGuigan makes his first start for Sale since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website:

"The team need to deliver an 80-minute performance. What we want to do on Friday night is bring smiles to the faces of the Leicester Tigers supporters, who we wish were with us in the stands, cheering us on.

"They have got World Cup winners, have invested heavily in their team and have now appointed a new coach in Alex Sanderson. Whenever you play against Sale, the game is very, very competitive."

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website:

"Borths is getting Tigers back to where they used to be and they are becoming extremely difficult to beat. It's going to be a physical encounter.

"We need to make sure we match the overall intensity that Leicester have been showing over 80 minutes recently. They compete at every opportunity and we need to be prepared for that."

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Henry, Wigglesworth; de Bruin, Tom Youngs (c), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Montoya, Leatigaga, Heyes, Lavanini, Martin, Brink, Poortvliet, McPhillips.

Sale: L James; McGuigan, S James, S Hill, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van Der Merwe, John, Wiese, JP Du Preez, Ross (c), Dugdale, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Phillips, Neild, Cliff, R Du Preez, Roebuck.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).