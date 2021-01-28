Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomas Lavanini made his Tigers debut in November 2019

Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavanini is to join French side Clermont at the end of the season on a two-year contract.

The Argentina international, 28, signed for the Tigers after the 2019 World Cup and has played 21 times.

Head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: external-link "He has been a part of the beginning of this new chapter and we are grateful for his efforts.

"We are confident in the depth we have in our second row and forward pack in Leicester to take us into the future."