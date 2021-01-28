Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The IRFU has confirmed the cancellation of this year's All-Ireland Leagues for men and women because of the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

An IRFU statement added that the Women's Interprovincial Series will not take place until the 2021/22 season.

IRFU Rugby Committee chair Greg Barrett said it was a "difficult decision".

"A huge amount of work is ongoing and we continue to look at avenues that may provide players and clubs with the rugby that they love," he added.

The IRFU and the four provinces will now work with clubs to look at the completion of the Community Series and to review alternative forms of rugby, such as touch and tag rugby which may provide players with much sought after rugby later in the year.

"Our commitment to players and our clubs remains clear - we will continue to adopt a flexible approach to season planning and will proceed with rugby when cleared to do so by government guidelines," added Barrett.

Last season's All-Ireland Leagues had to be abandoned because of the global pandemic.