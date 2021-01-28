Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Millard joined Harlequins in June 2018 shortly after Paul Gustard was appointed head of rugby

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard believes short-term coaching continuity will benefit the club.

Millard will oversee the team until the end of the season despite interest in the vacant head of rugby position.

Paul Gustard left Harlequins earlier this month before joining Pro14 club Benetton Treviso as defence coach.

"We've got a lot of players who have played under our system together and the worse thing we could do now is make immediate changes," Millard said.

The former Cardiff Blues, Connacht, Melbourne Rebels and Australia Sevens coach will work alongside Quins coaches Nick Evans, Adam Jones, Jerry Flannery and Jordan Turner-Hall over selection and tactics.

"I'm certainly not going in waving my hands around, changing stuff," Millard said.

"These guys have worked very hard under Paul Gustard and it's not the time to be throwing everything in the air and moving things on.

"If there's any tough decisions to be made, they'll come to me. If there's a focal point needed on certain things, I'll be that for the board and the owners.

"We'll get through the next two games (against Wasps and Bath) and then sit down with those four coaches and see where we are.

"But, the players need to step up and take more responsibility in certain areas and that's something I'm pleased to say I've already seen in recent weeks."

Quins are seventh in the Premiership with two wins from six games before Sunday's trip to Wasps.

Gustard's departure by mutual consent after two and a half years as head of rugby was followed six days later by winger Chris Ashton being allowed to join Worcester with immediate effect.