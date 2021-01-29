Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Carter is the latest player to sign a new Ulster deal

Australian lock Sam Carter and back Michael Lowry have signed a two-year extension to their Ulster contracts.

The new deals will see both players remain at the Kingspan until the end the 2022-23 season.

The pair are the latest of a large number of players in Dan McFarland's current squad to commit to Ulster this week.

On Wednesday the province also announced the signing of Fijian forward Leone Nakarawa.

Carter, who has won 16 caps for Australia, arrived in Belfast in the summer of 2019 from Australian side Canberra Viking.

Lowry, 22, came through the Ulster Academy system and has established himself in the first-team panel under McFarland at either fly-half or full-back.