City of Derry players close in on a Dungannon opponent in the All-Ireland League

City of Derry coach Paul O'Kane says some clubs will "go to the wall" if next season's All-Ireland League is impacted by Covid-19.

The IRFU confirmed the cancellation of this season's leagues for men and women on Thursday due to the pandemic.

"Any overspill into next season and you're going to see clubs going to the wall," says O'Kane.

"Every club in Ireland needs the clarity on when they are getting back to rugby."

"The IRFU and Ulster need make sure next season starts on time and basically back to the norm," O'Kane told BBC Radio Foyle.

City of Derry have not played a competitive game since last February and the club is feeling the strain caused the Covid-19 restrictions.

Fits and starts

"It's impacted us massively - we've barely been able to train since last March, it's been in fits and starts," added O'Kane.

"We've played two friendly games since the middle of last February and it's trying to get the guys back mentally and physically is going to be a massive task."

"Every club is going to struggle with budgets - there's been no income and very little support for sports clubs.

"I'm sure they will try to organise regional events at the end of this season - any sort of rugby will be used as a restart programme building towards next season.

"We're just going to have to batten down the hatches and get back at it as soon as we can."