The league was paused for two weeks because of the rise in Covid cases

Saturday's rearranged Allianz Premier 15s match between Gloucester-Hartpury and DMP Durham Sharks has been postponed because of flooding.

Heavy rainfall on Friday night flooded roads on to the main road into the Hartpury College venue.

With more rain forecast, the decision was made to postpone the fixture.

It leaves just one game remaining with Exeter Chiefs hosting Saracens as the league resumes after a two-week break because of Covid-19.

The Rugby Football Union has introduced a twice-weekly lateral flow testing programme for club players and staff.