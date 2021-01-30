Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Corniel van Zyl featured four times for Italy at the 2011 Rugby World Cup

Premiership club London Irish have appointed former Italy international Corniel van Zyl as an assistant coach.

The South Africa-born 42-year-old joins Declan Kidney's staff from Free State Cheetahs, where he has held a similar role since 2015.

Van Zyl won eight caps for Italy at lock, representing Pumas, Rotherham Titans, Cheetahs and Treviso over the course of his playing career.

"I'm excited about getting to work with this talented group," he said. external-link

"It has always been a goal of mine to coach in the Premiership."

Van Zyl joins Declan Danaher and Brad Davis as assistant coaches on the Exiles' staff.

"His experience and know-how will complement the coaching staff that we've already got in place here," Kidney told the club website.