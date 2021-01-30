Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan Taufua signed a new deal with Leicester Tigers in July

Leicester Tigers say Jordan Taufua's anticipated move to French Top 14 side Lyon has not yet been "resolved".

Despite Lyon having announced that they have signed the 28-year-old, Tigers coach Steve Borthwick is yet to confirm whether the forward has signed for Lyon and says it is an "ongoing situation".

Lyon claimed on Tuesday that Tuafau had signed as an injury replacement.

But Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester: "Until it is completely resolved, it's not one for me to comment on."

Borthwick was speaking on Friday night following the Tigers' 25-15 Premiership home defeat by Sale, in which New Zealander Taufua was not involved.

The back-row forward was reported to have been involved in the contract dispute after which five Tigers players left last summer, but he then signed a new deal in July.

Taufua, who joined Leicester from Crusaders following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, has made no comment since Lyon made their announcement and Leicester are yet to corroborate the French club's claim that he has made the move to the south of France.

But BBC Radio Leicester understands that he is in France and currently in quarantine ahead of joining up with Lyon's squad.