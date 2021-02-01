Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Greg Jones made his senior Ulster debut against Benetton in 2017

Back row forward Nick Timoney is among the latest contract extensions announced by Ulster Rugby on Monday.

Fellow back row Greg Jones and utility forward David O'Connor have also been given new deals by the Irish province.

Dublin-born Timoney has agreed a new two-year contract extension while O'Connor and Jones have signed one-year deals to extend their stay with Ulster.

The announcements are the latest in a series made by Ulster over the last week as they consolidate their squad.

Timoney, a former Irish Rugby Sevens international, has been a regular in the match-day squad since arriving in the province in 2016.

"Nick has been playing some good rugby over the last number of weeks, showcasing his pace and power on both sides of the ball. He has worked hard on his game and I look forward to him continuing to do so over the next two years," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

Signed from Lansdowne RFC on a Development contract in 2019, 25-year old second row O'Connor, who is also at home in the back row, recently made his Heineken Champions Cup debut against Toulouse.

He backed that up with his first European start when Ulster faced Gloucester a week later, in which he was the top tackler for the squad.

McFarland added: "It is a credit to Dave's work ethic and determination that he has made the jump from club rugby to being full-time professional player. We look forward to continuing to help Dave develop his game."

Jones, also 25, joined the Ulster Rugby Academy from UCD in 2017 and made his senior Ulster debut against Benetton in the same year.

Playing a role in match-day squads throughout this season, Jones has put in some notable performances against Connacht and Leinster recently.

McFarland ended by saying: "Greg is a really valuable contributor to our squad, both on and off-field. He has impressed this season and has put in some great performances in the Pro14, as well as the Champions Cup game against Toulouse. It's great that he will be furthering his stay at Ulster."