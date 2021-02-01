Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Alison Miller scored five tries in Ireland's 2013 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam campaign

Grand Slam winner Alison Miller says the cancellation of the All-Ireland League is a major blow to Ireland's Women's Six Nations preparations.

The 2021 Women's Six Nations has been pushed back, possibly until April, and may double up as World Cup Qualifiers.

"For those girls in the Irish camp they don't have any games now potentially until the Six Nations," said Miller.

"The All-Ireland League would normally be the avenue for Irish players to put into practice what they are learning."

"For the up and coming players too it stunts their development," the 2013 Six Nations winner told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

Miller was the top try scorer in that successful 2013 tournament with five touchdowns.

"We don't know if there are any up and coming players in the AIL who could have added value to Ireland for the Six Nations, World Cup qualifiers or potentially the World Cup itself."

Ireland have played just one competitive game since 23 February last year, a 21-7 victory over Italy in October.

"From a women's perspective we don't have the opportunity to have professional provincial teams like the men who can go into their bubbles and train professionally," added Alison, who was a member of Ireland's 2014 World Cup squad and scored a try in their famous win over New Zealand.

"Abandoning the league was the right thing to do during this pandemic, with all the new variants, but it's still very disappointing for the players.

"The Irish women are still training I think so hopefully the Six Nations goes ahead in the spring.

"But there are players who are out of that Ireland squad because of injury or loss of form who have no way of playing themselves back into the squad now.

"Some Irish girls playing in England are getting an opportunity to play so they may be in a better position to put their foot forward in terms of selection for the team."

You can listen to the full interview with Alison Miller on Sportsound Extra Time here.