Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McIlroy was man of the match in Ulster's win over Munster also played the full 80 minutes in the interpro games against Connacht and Leinster

Wing Ethan McIlroy has agreed a contract extension at Ulster until 2023 as Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich and Dave Shanahan also penned new deals.

McIlroy has produced a breakout season for Ulster which included a man-of-the-match display as he notched a try in last month's Pro14 win over Munster.

He made his debut for Ulster in December 2019 and played for Ireland's Under-20 team last year.

Prop Reid's first full-time deal will also keep him at Ulster until 2023.

Loose-head Reid, previously part of Ulster's Academy, featured for Ireland's Under-20 Grand Slam winning side in 2019 and made his Ulster debut in the win over Munster in early January.

The 22-year-old then impressed in front of a large online audience when he scored a barnstorming try in Ulster A's victory over their Leinster counterparts at Kingspan Stadium.

Milasinovich battles back after knee injury

South African-born Milasinovich, 28, joined Ulster from Worcester in the summer of 2019 but a cruciate ligament injury meant that he didn't feature in his first season with the province.

This season he has made five appearances off the bench for Dan McFarland's side and he has also been given a contract extension until 2023.

Scrum-half Shanahan earns a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Dubliner, who joined the Ulster Academy in 2013, has made 65 appearances for the Irish province.

The announcements are the latest in a series made by Ulster over the last week as they consolidate their squad.

Dan McFarland says Dave Shanahan has "added hugely to our squad over his time in Ulster"

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said McIlroy "has really grown into his role in our squad this season, and he has taken the step up into Senior rugby in his stride".

"He is keen to keep learning and develop his game which will be key to him achieving his ambitions," added the Ulster boss.

McIlroy's deal will see him will see him spend one year as a development player before being upgraded to a senior contract.

McFarland added that Milasinovich has "hit his stride" with the province since recovering from the injury which wrecked his first campaign.

The Ulster coach said Reid has "consistently performed at A level for Ulster" as evidenced by his try-scoring display against Leinster A.

"David (Shanahan) has added hugely to our squad over his time in Ulster. He epitomises the competitiveness we ask of each other but has also developed his game, becoming a real asset in his defensive and support play," continued McFarland.