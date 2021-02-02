Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan Taufua made 18 appearances for Leicester and scored three tries after joining in November 2019

Jordan Taufua has finally completed a move to French Top 14 side Lyon until the end of the season after Leicester Tigers released him from his contract.

Lyon claimed last month that a deal for the 28-year-old back-row forward had already been finalised.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: external-link "We came to an agreement that works for both parties.

"Jordan has brought energy, enthusiasm and experience at a crucial time. We will be better off for having had him."

Taufua, who joined Leicester from Crusaders following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, signed a new deal in July 2020.

Borthwick added: "Jordan is a talented, experienced player and we are grateful to him for what he has given to Leicester Tigers during almost 18 months at the club.

"We would not have made this decision had we not believed we had the depth in our group to continue to see competition for places in the back row, which we have seen a strong improvement in recently at the club."