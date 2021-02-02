Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christian Judge was part of the Saracens squad that won Premiership title in 2019

Worcester Warriors have signed tight-head prop Christian Judge from Bath for the 2021-22 season.

The 28-year old, who is Worcester's third signing for next season, joined Bath from Saracens in 2019 and has made six appearances this season.

He has also played for Plymouth Albion and Bedford Blues.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "He is an experienced Premiership tight-head prop, whose game is built on scrummaging. He will be invaluable."

Judge added: "After meeting the coaches and hearing their vision and ambitions for the club I'm really excited about making the move to Sixways in the summer.

"It is clear they are building something very positive for the future and it feels like the right time to be joining up."

Warriors have already signed tight-head prop Jack Owlett from Wasps for next season, as well as Edinburgh's Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe.