Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Connell accepted the role after head coach Andy Farrell reached out following the Autumn Nations Cup

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app

New Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell says he accepted the job because he believes he can bring immediate value to the role.

Having won 108 caps, the lock ended his illustrious international career in 2015 and his return to the set-up has been met with widespread excitement.

He was asked to come on board by head coach Andy Farrell in December.

"I took a few weeks to think about it and decided it was the right thing for me to do," O'Connell said.

"I have an awful lot to learn as a coach but I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaching staff and to the players.

"It's a great opportunity. International coaching is very different - you get that development opportunity, you get a chance to improve during the times when you're not coaching and not stuck in a tournament.

"My recent connection to playing, you could say it's a weakness, but I think it's a bit of a strength as well.

"You're still clued in to what a player feels and how a player learns, and how hard it can be to learn at times and to change a habit."

Since retiring he has held coaching positions with the Munster Academy, Ireland Under-20s and French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

His introduction has seen Simon Easterby move to defence coach, meaning O'Connell has now taken charge of the line-out, an area in which he thrived as a player, and one that Ireland struggled to dominate in 2020.

"A big part of the line-out is experience. To be able to see pictures and have the feel of what's going to happen before it happens, you need to be there a lot," he said.

"You need to see it, you probably need to have a bad few days and learn from them.

"I think the Ireland line-out has been pretty good, there's been a few high-profile losses right on the opposition line and they're very expensive."

Ireland failed to find consistency and accuracy in their line-out during 2020

With long-time line-out caller Iain Henderson poised to come back from a lengthy lay-off and resume his second row partnership with James Ryan, who captained the side for the first time during the autumn series, there will be an expectation for the Irish set-piece to show early improvements.

"It's been a big learning curve for the players, and I would have gone through that as a player as well," O'Connell said.

"You can do all the analysis and try to put all the systems in place, there is a feel to it and there is a bit of experience that allows you to see the pictures quickly.

"It's an area I have an interest in, I'm familiar with the system that we would use."

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday before hosting France in Dublin a week later.

They then face Italy and Scotland away before concluding the campaign at home to England on 20 March.