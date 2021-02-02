Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dino Lamb graduated from Harlequins' academy in 2016

Versatile Harlequins forward Dino Lamb has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

Lamb, 22, can play in the second and back row and has recommitted to an undisclosed-length deal at The Stoop.

He follows team-mates Ross and James Chisholm, Danny Care and Aaron Morris, who have all recently agreed new terms.

Lamb has made 36 senior appearances for Quins since his senior debut in 2017, but has featured just twice in all competitions this season.