Ireland defeated Wales twice at the Aviva Stadium last year

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony says he is ready to go up against three of "the best back rowers around" when his side take on Wales in their Six Nations opener on Sunday.

Both teams are looking to open with a win and bounce back from disappointing 2020 campaigns that came under new management.

"If you were to pick guys with the complete package, guys like Faletau, Tiperic and Wainwright, there isn't much in the game they can't do particularly as a unit," O'Mahony said.

"There's three excellent line-out operators, their ball carrying skills, tackling, it's hard to pick a weakness in their game really.

"But I suppose it's hard to pick many weaknesses in a lot of back-rowers internationally.

"You're talking about playing against four of the best back-rowers around at the moment and it seems to be that way every week, these guys won't be any different."

O'Mahony, who remains in discussions with the IRFU over a new deal with his contract set to run out later this year, started in three of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup matches amid tight competition for places at the back of the scrum.

The emergence of Leinster pair Will Connors and Caelan Doris has added to the competition, although the latter has been ruled out of the trip to Cardiff.

Ireland won both meetings between the sides last year at the Aviva Stadium, but are without a win in the Welsh capital since 2013.

"Our record in Cardiff isn't good... It's an incredibly difficult place to go and get a result, we're in no doubt about that," O'Mahony said.

"They're obviously going to want to improve on where they came from the last few months.

"With the changes there it kind of leaves them a little bit unpredictable from our point of view but what we can do is focus on ourselves for the week.

"I think everyone understands how important the first game of the Championship is, it's just a massive tone-setter for the rest of it."

Running rugby 'my favourite part of the game'

O'Mahony's performances last autumn were notable in particular for his activity in the loose, where he appeared to feature more prominently than he had done during Joe Schmidt's time as head coach.

Entering into his second year at the helm, Andy Farrell is expected to continue to instil a more adventurous style into his squad.

"Playing the rugby part is my favourite part of the actual game," said O'Mahony.

"The skills and the football, it's enjoyable to be able to show what you can do.

"I suppose being taught about positional play, strike play, that's something we've certainly built on over the last 12 months we've been in.

"I enjoy the way we're playing at the moment and that's not to say that there isn't a lot of hard work to be done, because that underpins everything that you see with the backs."