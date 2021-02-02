Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Phillips was the Welsh Rugby Union's group finance director before succeeding Martyn Phillips as chief executive

Chief executive Steve Phillips says the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) are looking to renegotiate more favourable terms on their coronavirus support loan.

The WRU took out the loan in 2020 under the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS).

The loan was to enable Wales' four professional teams to avoid financial collapse during the pandemic.

Phillips says better terms will allow the regions to "not only consolidate but remain competitive".

Welsh rugby has received a £13.5m grant from the Welsh government as part of its £17.7m funding package to help spectator sports in Wales impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phillips had outlined in December 2020 that a package of £30-£40m was required to help Welsh rugby survive.

In November 2020, the four regions agreed how the original £20m loan would be shared between them. Scarlets received £5.5m, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys £5m each, and Dragons £4.5m.

Now the WRU are hoping the Welsh government will help with a further loan.

"A final piece in the jigsaw for our professional game will now be to re-address the terms contained within the CLBILS loan," said Phillips.

"More favourable terms will allow our regions the opportunity to not only consolidate but remain competitive when the current pandemic leaves us and create the necessary resources to ensure (we meet) our stated aim - that Welsh rugby at all levels, survives intact, is competitive and sustainable.

"We are grateful for the Welsh government support provided to the community and professional game in Wales to date.

"From the outset, which began last May, during negotiations for a funding package which would bring our game through this coronavirus pandemic intact, discussions have been positive, rigorous and detailed.

"In consultation with Welsh Government, we acted quickly and found a solution - with a £20m CLBILS loan from NatWest providing the Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets security in the immediate term.

"This was at a time when government had other priorities, a direct focus on containment and saving lives around the country.

"Subsequent to that, the £13.5m grant for the professional game has been both welcome and timely.

"We know we will need more help and continue constructive conversations about addressing the challenges, with our current loans in particular.

"We will continue to work together with Welsh Government to achieve our stated aim of ensuring Welsh rugby survives the pandemic intact. We can see the way ahead."

16 teams including Pretoria side the Bulls are scheduled to compete in the Rainbow Cup

Fresh investment

Phillips also said negotiations remain ongoing with CVC Capital Partners, who are looking to invest in the Six Nations.

The WRU are in line to be given at least £50m from a deal which would see the private equity company acquire a 14.5% stake in the tournament.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has released a statement saying it has reached agreement with the investors, but Phillips said of the WRU's position: "We continue to discuss with CVC the opportunity of them becoming our partners in the Six Nations and we are confident of a positive conclusion to this activity soon. "

The men's Six Nations tournament is getting under way as scheduled this weekend, but there remain doubts over whether this summer's British and Irish Lions tour will go ahead.

Rugby Australia has offered to host the series, with cancellation or a move to UK and Irish venues also under consideration because of issues around Covid-19, including the emergence of a new variant in South Africa.

"We continue to explore the options available to the Lions," said Phillips.

"Given the obvious challenges presented by the pandemic and we hope to conclude those discussions later this month."

Phillips has played down the possibility of the Rugby World Cup coming to Wales in 2031.

"We did explore with our colleagues in the IRFU, RFU and SRU the opportunity of a joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031, but this matter is not being presently progressed," he added.

Phillips believes the Rainbow Cup will begin in April, which will see South Africa's former Super Rugby sides Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions participate in the tournament before potentially joining a new league with sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales from 2021-22 on a permanent basis.

"The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is an exciting prospect and will provide a ground-breaking spectacle for fans who will see international star players from north and south establish new rivalries in their bid for the ultimate Test selection. We look forward to its arrival of South Africa's four 'Super' teams," said Phillips, who is also looking to review the set-up of professional rugby in Wales.

"Together with our professional clubs, we are revisiting our current professional Rugby Strategy with a view to ensuring we are best placed when we emerge from the pandemic."

Phillips also confirmed the WRU have begun the process of finding a new performance director after former Wales captain Ryan Jones resigned from the role in October.