Robinson was a surprise addition to Eddie Jones' staff for England's Six Nations campaign

Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; Live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Twenty-eight-year-old stand-in skills coach Ed Robinson admits he was full of nerves before his first day working with the England squad.

"I was driving there and thinking 'just turn around and go home, what are you doing?'" Robinson told BBC Sport.

"But everyone has been awesome. I've got my head down and worked hard and hopefully I am earning their trust."

Robinson, who was forced to stop playing because of concussion at 19, usually works as backs coach to Championship side Jersey Reds and first met Jones when the England coach visited the island to give a talk in January 2020.

Robinson spent an hour with Jones asking about his views on the game and was invited to spend a day with England during last year's Six Nations.

The pair continued to speak weekly on the phone during lockdown and when Ryles was unable to travel for this year's tournament, Jones sent Robinson a message.

"It was short and sweet, it said 'call me' so I picked up the phone straight away," remembers Robinson.

"It is a bit bizarre, I didn't expect it to happen, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to be here.

"I don't think about my age, you work with what you have got, it is not a massive factor for me."

England Six Nations fixtures 6 February Scotland (h) 13 February Italy (h) 27 February Wales (a) 13 March France (h) 20 March Ireland (a)

Robinson, the son of former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson, says his father made sure he and his siblings could "stand on their own two feet".

His rise into the England coaching ranks follows stints with Clifton and Rotherham before he was hired by Jersey Reds in 2018.

Full-back Max Malins was one of the England players to work closely with Robinson during his first week at their St George's Park base and came away impressed.

"He's very good," Malins said of Robinson.

"He has different ways of going about things, tries out new techniques, so I found him quite fascinating.

"He is young but very knowledgeable. It has been a breath of fresh air to have him in. He's been brilliant for me so far."