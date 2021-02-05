Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semesa Rokoduguni has scored one Premiership try for Bath this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath make four changes after their 48-3 defeat by Bristol as wingers Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Cokanasiga start.

Centre Max Clarke and forward Mike Williams also come into the side, while lock Josh McNally has been passed fit to captain the Blue, Black and Whites.

Ewan Richards, Tian Schoeman and Will Muir could all make their debuts for Bath from the bench.

Harlequins have named an unchanged starting XV following their 49-17 win at Wasps last time out.

The south-west London club's three Premiership victories this season have all come away from home.

Bath won both league encounters between the two sides in 2019-20.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Matavesi, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Judge, McNally (capt), Williams, Bayliss, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Bhatti, Verden, Richards, Staddon, Chudley, Schoeman, Muir.

Harlequins: Brown; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), White, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerrod, Young, De Carpentier, Landajo, Lang, Green.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).