Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman were on opposing sides in Super Rugby but are team-mates at Irish

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish name an Australian second-row pairing of Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman for the first-time.

Terrence Hepetema goes to centre after a wrist injury, while Ollie Hassell-Collins comes onto the left wing.

Gloucester boss George Skivington returns to his former club, handing a debut to Georgia centre Giorgi Kveseladze off the bench.

Billy Twelvetrees is given the nod at fly-half and will partner the returning Willi Heinz in the halves.

Irish's Allan Dell is available after Scotland left him out of their Six Nations side, but Jonny May, Steven Varney, Louis Rees-Zammit and Chris Harris are all unavailable for the Cherry and Whites.

The Exiles are looking for back to back wins in the Premiership for the first time since February 2020, after last weekend's victory over Newcastle.

Gloucester have won just once this season, although just the margin of their loss to Northampton last time out was just five points.

Only in their opening round thrashing by Leicester, have the Kingsholm side lost by a margin greater than 12 points.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Sport:

"We have to keep working on putting together an 80-minute performance because as satisfying as it was to get five points against Newcastle last weekend, we did our best to give it away.

"All we've done is win one match at home and this competition shows you every week that you never know what's going to happen next.

"We know we will be fully up against it against Gloucester. Despite being bottom of the table, they have the ability to score from all over the pitch.

"It will only take a small change for their form to come good so we have to be wary of that."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've certainly had some honest conversations in the past week (as a squad) in trying to understand that this game is an 80-minute game.

"If you clock off at times and make mistakes, it can end up costing you seven points.

"Certainly if you're top of the league, you're more confident than if you're at the bottom.

"But in terms of confidence in the process and what we're trying to do, the players are on board and have taken a really good lead this week on driving that home."

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepatema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Kepu, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (c), Cowan, Tuisue

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Mafi, Donnell, O'Brien, Meehan, Brophy-Clews

Gloucester: Woodward; Carrerras, Trinder, Atkinson, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Heinz; Ford-Robinson, Walker, Knight, Craig, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Balmain, Atkins, Clarke, Chapman, Kveseladze, Moyle

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).