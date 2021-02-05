Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Pennell has spent his entire career at Worcester Warriors

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 6 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Richard Wigglesworth captains Leicester in only his fifth game, with club skipper Tom Youngs on the bench

Scrum-half Wigglesworth plays alongside fly-half Zack Henry and hooker Julian Montoya makes his first Tigers start.

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell will become the second player to pass 250 appearances for Warriors, joining lock Craig Gillies in reaching the landmark.

Their rotation policy sees Ted Hill, Francois Hougaard, Ethan Waller and Justin Clegg drop to the bench

Duncan Weir starts start at fly-half, with his fellow Scotland international Cornell du Preez brought it into the back-row, as loosehead prop Marc Thomas makes his first Premiership start for the club.

Leicester: Steward;Van Wyk,Moroni,Scott, Nadolo; Henry, Wigglesworth; Bruin, Montoya, Cole, Lavanini, Green, Liebenberg, Brink, Wiese.

Replacements: Tom Youngs, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Martin, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Murimurivalu.

Worcester Pennell; David, Morris, Beck, Humphreys; Weir, Simpson; Thomas, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Mama, Kvesic (capt), du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Waller, Palframan, Clegg, Hill, Lewis Hougaard, Shillcock.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).