Sexton is back for his second Six Nations as Ireland captain

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is fit to play in his side's Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday.

The fly-half trained fully with the group on Tuesday and said he is "all available" for the trip to Cardiff.

His involvement had been in doubt after he was forced off during Leinster's win over Munster on 22 January with a hamstring issue.

Ireland are ready for a return to action just two months after their protracted 2020 campaign ended.

"It feels like yesterday since we were finishing up the Autumn Nations Cup and a disappointing end to the Six Nations," said Sexton.

"In many ways it's been good. We've hit the ground running, it doesn't feel like we've gone backwards it feels like we've taken off from where we left the last campaign which is great."

An inconsistent year ended on a high-note in December with a solid win over an in-form Scotland.

The victory eased some of the pressure building around head coach Andy Farrell, who remains both unbeaten at home and without an away win since taking over.

Both Ireland and Wales, having won a Grand Slam each in the last three years, have fallen behind England and France in the northern hemisphere's pecking order.

"It doesn't matter how much we talk about it or how good we say things are in camp, we have to put out performances that reflect that," said Sexton.

"We can believe one thing but until we go out and prove it on the pitch, play to our potential and get the results that we feel we need to get within this group, then we won't know our progress, we won't know how close we are to England and France.

"We don't play France for two weeks, we play Wales this week and all our focus is on that.

"We haven't honestly spoken a day past Sunday, everything has been geared towards this game."

Ireland have lost each of their last four visits to Cardiff

Ireland travel to Cardiff having not won there since 2013 - although this time will of course be in the absence of fans.

Asked if an empty stadium levelled the playing field, Sexton said he did not believe the situation played entirely into Ireland's hands.

"You can look at it that way definitely," said the 36-year-old.

"You can also look at it sometimes when you play there the crowd are so passionate about the game. I remember that game in 2013, we got on top early and we were playing really well, the crowd got on top of the Welsh team at that stage.

"Sometimes when you start well with a full crowd and things are quiet, that can work in your favour.

"It is what it is, we're well-used to playing at empty stadiums at this stage, I don't think it's something we've really spoken about at all."