Three Premiership matches were postponed in January because of coronavirus outbreaks

There have been no new coronavirus cases among Premiership players or management for the second successive round of testing.

A total of 984 players and support staff were tested across the 12 clubs.

Premiership Rugby has moved to twice-weekly testing as part of stricter Covid-19 protocols following the discovery of a more infectious variant.

The number of positive tests has been falling since 33 new cases at 10 clubs were found at the end of December.