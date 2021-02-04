Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales and Lions hooker Richard Hibbard played for Ospreys and Gloucester before joining Dragons in 2018

Pro14: Dragons v Connacht Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 5 Feb Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and BBC Cymru Fyw; updates BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru (DAB)

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard will play his 50th Dragons game in Friday's Pro14 match at home to Connacht.

Full-back Jordan Williams returns in one of eight changes from the side that faced Ospreys in the Welsh region's last league game in early January.

Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty will both reach 150 games for Connacht in the fixture.

Oisin Dowling is in line to make his debut from the bench having recovered from a long-term back injury.

Jack Dixon returns to partner Jamie Roberts in Dragons' midfield, while captain Rhodri Williams and Sam Davies combine at half-back.

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother plays up front where he joins forces with Hibbard.

A new-look second row pairing sees Ben Carter and Joe Maksymiw - who will line-up against his former club - play together.

The final change is a return for fit-again flanker Ben Fry, with Harrison Keddie moving to the number eight position.

Prop Greg Bateman returns among the replacements alongside Ellis Shipp, Chris Coleman and Aneurin Owen, while scrum-half Luke Baldwin could also make his first appearance of the season.

Bealham features in a Connacht front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Niall Murray and Gavin Thornbury form a new-look second row partnership.

Thornbury and captain Paul Boyle at blindside flanker also reach 50 caps for the province. He lines up alongside openside Conor Oliver and Abraham Papali'i at number eight.

Carty will be joined by Caolin Blade at half-back.

Connacht's centre partnership is unchanged with Peter Robb alongside Tom Daly and the back three consists of Matt Healy, Peter Sullivan and John Porch.

The fixture was originally due to be played in November but was one of three Dragon's games postponed due to Covid-19 tests.

The Welsh region now face back-to-back rearranged dates - with Edinburgh to follow next week - and five home games to come in the next seven league fixtures.

They lost all three Welsh derby games over the festive period but return to action with Heineken Champions Cup rugby as their target and director of rugby Dean Ryan says it is vital his side start well against Connacht.

'Robust and competitive'

"We are really looking forward to this seven-game run to get better," Ryan said.

"If we get back to the levels that we were performing at then we can challenge ourselves to get better results. This week is the start of it.

"We were as robust and competitive as I have seen us after the Benetton and Glasgow games.

"We were looking in control of games rather than hanging on and hoping something would happen.

"That's where we need to get back to and we need to do it quickly so that we can maintain being competitive in our conference.

"We now have a couple of games that we missed (earlier in the season) and we have go to make it count.

"I think we have come out of periods like our quarantine quite accurately before, so we have to challenge ourselves again to hit the ground running on Friday and get into this run as quickly as we can so we can start to gather some momentum."

Dragons are seeking to apply pressure on third-placed Ospreys in Conference A, while Connacht need a win to maintain a realistic chance of ousting Munster for top spot in Conference B.

The Irish province come into the game having won three consecutive away fixtures, but have not achieved four in succession since 2002.

However, they lost their last game, beaten 20-26 at home by Ospreys, and head coach Andy Friend is looking for improvements.

"For us, it's going to be about our execution," the Australian said.

"That's the area we haven't been as clinical in as we have needed to be of late. That's something we have been working to get is to make sure that we nail those opportunities when we get them. That's going to be paramount."

"It's about turning up there and when the opportunities we create - which we are creating a lot - and we get into that 'A zone' we have to be far more formidable. To win away from home, that's what you have to do."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Owen Jenkins, Jack Dixon, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Joe Maksymiw, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Lewis Evans, Luke Baldwin, Josh Lewis, Aneurin Owen.

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Daly, Peter Robb, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle (capt), Conor Oliver, Abraham Papali'i.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Eoghan Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Sean O'Brien, Alex Wootton.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, Adam Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)