England v Scotland: Ollie Lawrence to make first Six Nations start

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments125

Ollie Lawrence playing against Italy
Ollie Lawrence was a replacement in England's 2020 Six Nations win against Italy
Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday 6 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Ollie Lawrence will make his first Six Nations start for defending champions England against Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will win his fourth cap and line up at inside centre with Henry Slade wearing number 13 at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell captains from fly-half with George Ford among the replacements.

In the forwards there are starts for lock Jonny Hill and returning flanker Mark Wilson.

Bath prop Beno Obano is set for his debut off the bench, while experienced forward Courtney Lawes has also been named as a replacement after making his comeback from injury.

In the absence of the suspended Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart will make his first Six Nations start at tighthead prop.

Sinckler is one of five absent forwards, with prop Mako Vunipola, lock Joe Launchbury and flanker Sam Underhill injured. Prop Joe Marler withdrew from the squad for personal reasons.

"It was difficult to pick the 23 players. We've had a really good week of training. It's been very competitive but I've gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week," said head coach Eddie Jones.

This game marks the 150-year anniversary of the sport's oldest fixture, after the first rugby international was played between the two sides in Edinburgh in 1871.

"We're really looking forward to this game and getting the Guinness Six Nations back under way. It's even more special to be taking part in a 150th anniversary game," added Jones.

Worcester centre Lawrence, 21, has already earned three England caps. He made his debut when he came off the bench in England's final 2020 Six Nations game against Italy in October.

Jones showed yet more faith in Lawrence with two starts in the Autumn Nations Cup and it seems the England head coach thinks the promising young back is ready for more.

With Manu Tuilagi ruled out because of an Achilles injury, Jones cited Lawrence's "power" as one of the reasons for his inclusion in the England squad back in October.

Another young centre, Wasps' Paolo Odogwu, had also been named in this year's Six Nations squad but it would appear the 23-year-old will have to wait for his England debut.

England team to face Scotland

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Lawrence, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Obano, Williams, Lawes, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Wilson starting over Earl jumps out. Must have impressed in training. Malins has been electric each time I have watched him this season would like to have seen him have a go over Daly. Seems likely Odogwu will get his solitary cap against Italy.

    • FatFly replied:
      Wilson is a bigger unit and Earls will profit from the more open spaces in the latter parts of the game

  • Despite the adverts, England have four games on ITV this year.

    The only England game on BBC is v Wales and Eddie Butler commentating!

    Shame impartiality (on and off rugby pitch) doesn't apply to him despite his employer's "stance"!

    • Pete replied:
      He's an independent journalist... he doesn't have an "employer" and ITV always show all England home games....

  • It’s a strong team on paper but it is a bit undercooked as the Sarries haven’t played for months and he’s backing some guys who are off form like Watson.

    I think Wilson’s gnarl will be key. Shame Malins didn’t start at 15.

    • Jack replied:
      Huge fan of Watson, hoping he can find his 2017 Lions form again soon, would love to see him tear up against the Saffas

  • Nice to see players picked in their preferred positions. Centers, Locks and Flankers where they should be. Eddie seems to be getting the hang of this.

    • rugby is my game replied:
      👍😂

  • Daly hasnt done anything to warrant a start at fullback.

    • Niggle13 replied:
      The “Daly is no good at fullback” campaign is a bit yesterday now

  • disappointed to see Randal, Willis and Odogwu are not involved. i suspect they will be limited to a few minutes against Italy

  • No Willis but places for Youngs and Daly worry me. 2019 we got properly done with the same back row. Hopefully Youngs can remember how to pass quickly and semi accurately. Daly as well as being next to useless in the air was also anonymous in the autumn. Despite all that the pack should surely deliver us enough territory to win.

    • rheyx4rj replied:
      Worth noting that the 2019 game England had lost Itoje to injury vs Ireland, and that the bench vs Scotland included Moon, Hughes and Shields. Hopefully Obano, Lawes, Earl, LCD will add more impetus.

      I was hoping for Malins at FB, but Russell's kicking from hand is world class, so I could understand picking the experienced back three, even though the aerial game is probably Daly's weakness.

  • Disappointed to see Farrell at 10...I guess we’re going to be doing a lot of kicking again!

    • Ceebs replied:
      Even if Ford was starting, he kicks the leather off it as well. Up and under's or kicking the corners nearly every time he gets the ball

  • Cowan-Dickie, Obano and Lawes are a strong forward set of finishers. It will be a tight contest.

    • Niggle13 replied:
      Only tight if England don’t turn up

  • England's pack has been badly hit with injuries, chuck in the fact that the Sarries guys haven't played a game for months and we're looking at 1 regular starter who's match fit. Not great, especially in an area that's our main strength.

    I hope England will win, but we're facing a pretty much full strength Scotland side, so any talk of thrashings or bound to win, is just crazy.

  • 38-37 would work this time. 12 tries and an England win! Lucky enough to be at TW for the 38-38 draw. Incredible match.

  • at what point will Jones start playing a 9 that can go through to the next rwc and inject some urgency.

    Utterly pointless carrying on with Youngs.

    Daly at f/b..?? We have Watson who can play there.

    • Steve D replied:
      Sigh, you saying exactly what I did all last year. Daley not a particularly good 15, Watson way better. Youngs in fairness did well in ANC but he's not future. However, too important a game to put Randall in to start and it seems Jones doesn't rate Robson to do so.
      I'd have Malins at 15 and Watson on wing and maybe interchange.

  • Gambling with inclusion of Saracens' players, who were without competitive club games for quite a long time, is risky.
    Let's hope they do well!

  • Please tell Youngs, Farrell and Daly to run with the ball rather than kicking it all the time

    • Rememberthename replied:
      We can hope. The recent Itoje interview indicated kick-chase sadly.

  • Excellent squad and team. Assume Randall and Odowgu get a chance against Italy( I hope). Bench looks very strong. Malins was good last time when he came on as sub, hopefully he gets some time.

    • Last Stop replied:
      I hope Eddie Jones gives Randall and Odogwu more than 15 minutes against Italy,but the way he’s treated Dan Robson I won’t be holding my breath.

  • 6 Nations officials have raised concern about the prevalence of the South African Variant in the Scottish Rugby team.

    • Yanksnothanks replied:
      aye....because every english player that has ever played in the six nations was born within the sound of big ben's chimes ye numpty.....

  • As a Warriors fan so pleased for Lawrence.He's come a long way in a short space of time.

    But he is his own person,can't keep comparing him to Tuilagi though I understand why people do.

    Could've done with him tearing Tigers to shreds on Saturday but I'm confident we will win.

    I worry about the lack of game time the Sarries contingent have had.

    Excited by Stuart.Has done well since his 1st cap.

  • With the depth England have Eddie has the luxury of bringing players into the fold slowly - included in a squad and then as a replacement and then into a starting position

    It is rare England HAVE to rush anyone into a team

  • Still think England are favourites and rightly so.

    But without Sinckler, Launchbury, Mako, there’s definitely not the same fear factor ball carrying up front there!

    Wilson arguably adds more balance to back row though.

    • rheyx4rj replied:
      Agreed. If anything, we're more likely to see England kick consistently.

  • I actually like the balance of the backline aside from Daly who still for me doesn't convince at full back.

    Exciting options on the bench.

    • TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Simply there's no better option at fullback.

